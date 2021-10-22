Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €48.38 ($56.92).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.94 and a 200-day moving average of €43.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.