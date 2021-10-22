Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Financial Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $126.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73% Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.64 $1.95 billion $0.92 13.01 Inari Medical $139.67 million 31.79 $13.79 million $0.27 329.33

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

