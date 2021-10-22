Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.