FSBT API Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,529.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $149,754.61 and $24,529.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00104584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00197963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010361 BTC.

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

