FTX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $648.46 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and approximately $648.46 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $63.96 or 0.00104492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00046703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00203924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,231,561 coins and its circulating supply is 120,361,225 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.