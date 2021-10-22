FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.82% of FuelCell Energy worth $52,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

