FunFair (FUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.