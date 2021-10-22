Furucombo Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $491,269.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00071710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00108686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,943.47 or 1.00540072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.21 or 0.06500265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022490 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

