Fusion Market Cap Tops $43.75 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Fusion has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and $2.95 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,813.32 or 1.00020493 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,931,274 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.