FUZE Token Price Reaches $63.79 on Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $48,233.14 and approximately $74,146.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.79 or 0.00100497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00072026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,323.26 or 0.99765843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.10 or 0.06462861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022030 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Coin Trading

