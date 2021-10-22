FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $382,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

