FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

