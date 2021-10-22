FY2021 Earnings Estimate for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Issued By B. Riley

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,310,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

