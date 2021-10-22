FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comcast in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $3,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $32,773,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $326,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

