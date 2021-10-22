FY2021 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.