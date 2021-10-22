FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Lifted by William Blair

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

DOV opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.