FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

EQBK opened at $33.11 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

