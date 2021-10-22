FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Increased by Analyst

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FirstCash by 817.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

