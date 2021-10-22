FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Decreased by Analyst

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.87). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Shares of GOL opened at $6.26 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

