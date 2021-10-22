FY2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Increased by Analyst

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Shares of HRZN opened at $17.20 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $344.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.