FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Reduced by Analyst

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

KRUS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

