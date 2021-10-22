FY2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.