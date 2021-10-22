FY2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.54 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.