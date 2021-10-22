FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.25. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 57.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

