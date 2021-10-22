FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $309.69 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

