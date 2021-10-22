FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

