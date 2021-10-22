FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cooper Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $411.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. FMR LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

