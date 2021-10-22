Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,370 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $40.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.