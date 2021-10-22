Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of QAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in QAD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

