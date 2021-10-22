Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.15 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $578.50 million and $55.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

