Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
