Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

