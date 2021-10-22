Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $130.26.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

