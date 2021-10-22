GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GBL stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

