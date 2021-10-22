GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $168.03 and last traded at $168.07. Approximately 142,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,179,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.71.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.39 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

