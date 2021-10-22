Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

