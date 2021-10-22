Gas (GAS) Price Hits $9.06 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00014332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $91.73 million and $12.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

