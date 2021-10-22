GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $413.66 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00008890 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $413.66 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,119,699 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

