GB Group’s (GBG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

GBG stock opened at GBX 928.50 ($12.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 890.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 881.79. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 775 ($10.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93.

In other news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

