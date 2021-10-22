GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.91

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.91 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 597,516 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £903.38 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

