Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 29,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Gentex alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.