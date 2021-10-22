Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. 34,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,130.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,608,000 after buying an additional 13,794,624 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,036,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,387,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,350,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,641 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

