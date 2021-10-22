GeoDB (GEO) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $101,971.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,915 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.