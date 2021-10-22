Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 141,401 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Moelis & Company worth $58,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

MC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

