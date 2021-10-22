Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,084 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Sprout Social worth $56,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $125.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock worth $21,622,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

