Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 188,267 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Tenable worth $57,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.89 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -199.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

