Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,217 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Webster Financial worth $59,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 51.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

