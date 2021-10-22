Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,410 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Sterling Bancorp worth $58,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $26.32 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

