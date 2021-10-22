Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,298 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Merit Medical Systems worth $56,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

