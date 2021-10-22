Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,973 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $58,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

