Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Franklin Electric worth $59,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

